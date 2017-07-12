Henderson City Council approves performance management system

The Henderson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve Socrata for Performance system, a citywide performance management system enabling governments to publish data, in a variety of intuitive and interactive forms, to build out a government performance program.

Henderson City Hall on Thursday, April 13, 2017 (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson is ramping up its efforts to become more of a data-driven city.

The Henderson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve Socrata for Performance system, a citywide performance management system enabling governments to publish data, in a variety of intuitive and interactive forms, to build a government performance program.

Benefits include greater efficiency as city departments track, report and collaborate on performance measurements using the data in the system, spokesman David Cherry said.

Henderson city officials signed a one-year contract with Socrata through June 30, 2018, at a per-month cost of $7,000, or $84,000 per year.

The one-year contract will let city officials evaluate which key performance indicators will be open for public viewing.

Cherry said four city departments participated in the pilot program from May 1 through June 30. They used the software to track operational and strategic objectives and to measure internal performance.

“The results have been very positive and the users have found Socrata’s product to be easier and more efficient to use than the systems currently in place,” Cherry said. “The city anticipates having all departments on the new system powered by the Socrata software before the end of the year.”

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.