Henderson City Council approves Vaskov as new city attorney

Longtime resident of the city previously served as city attorney for North Las Vegas and general counsel for Nevada System of Higher Education.

Nicholas Vaskov (Screengrab/www.nshe.nevada.edu)

The Henderson City Council has approved a new city attorney, nearly a month and a half after the previous officeholder resigned.

Nicholas Vaskov, a Henderson resident for more than 20 years, was unanimously selected for the post at the council’s meeting Tuesday. He previously worked as North Las Vegas’ city attorney and currently serves as the Nevada System of Higher Education’s general counsel and vice chancellor for legal affairs.

Vaskov’s appointment is subject to the ratification of his contract. It was unclear when his contract will be completed.

Henderson’s former city attorney, Josh Reid, son of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, announced his resignation May 1 and said he was returning to private practice. His last day in office was June 1.

Michael Oh has been serving as Henderson’s interim city attorney prior to Vaskov’s appointment, according to the city government’s website.

As city attorney, Vaskov will be Henderson’s chief legal officer and advise the city council on judicial or administrative proceedings. He will also serve on the city’s ethics committee, according to the city government’s website.

“The city attorney is one of the most important executive positions at the City of Henderson because of the responsibilities that are entrusted to this individual,” Mayor Debra March said Tuesday.

March worked with Vaskov through past government proceedings and Henderson’s Catholic Church, she said.

Vaskov worked as the senior deputy city attorney, the assistant city attorney and the acting city attorney for North Las Vegas from 2004 to 2011, according to his Linkedin page.

Vaskov resigned from the North Las Vegas position in July 2011. He cited North Las Vegas’ political climate at the time, which he said prevented him from effectively fulfilling his duties.

Vaskov told the council Tuesday that he was excited to work for the city.

“The first thing I intend to do is do a lot of listening and a lot of observing,” he said. “I do not bring to this a lot of institutional knowledge about the city other than being a citizen and being somewhat involved.”

