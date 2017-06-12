Henderson City Council race will soon be decided

Henderson Ward III City Council Candidates John Marz and Carrie Cox. (Courtesy)

The times, they are a-changin’ for the Henderson City Council, and residents have a final chance to decide who will represent them on in Ward 3 on Tuesday as incumbent John Marz vies against challenger Carrie Cox.

Marz received 43.2 percent of the vote to Cox’s 28.7 percent in the April primary. More than 50 percent was needed to avoid a runoff.

Marz, 70, was appointed the Ward 3 councilman in 2012 and elected to a full term in 2013.

As the founder and owner of a marketing consultancy firm, Marz touts his 45 years of business experience as a crucial reason why he is best-suited to be on the council. Marz said he also is proud of how the city “emerged from the economic downturn intact” since he joined city council.

“We need to continue to make sure our finances are stable,” Marz said. “We have a really good bond rating and we live within our budget, but still we cut a lot of money out of the budget and we need to make sure we’re fiscally responsible.”

Other top priorities include neighborhood revitalization, enhanced public safety and bringing well-paying jobs to the city, he said.

Cox, a 51-year-old political newcomer, is a businesswoman and longtime PTA volunteer who has been critical of Marz.

“The bottom line is that Henderson can do better,” Cox said. “I care about this city and I want to give residents a voice in the matters that affect us all. We deserve full transparency in government.”

She said she is running for city council because she wants what is best for the city.

A mother of seven, Cox said she wants to focus on education by looking at zoning issues that affect the construction of schools. She added that her priorities include public safety, economic growth and land use and transparency. She also wants to streamline the business license process and look at renewing them once a year instead of every six months.

Voting centers in Henderson:

Black Mountain Recreation Center at 599 Greenway Road

Galleria at Sunset at 1300 W. Sunset Road

Green Valley Library at 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway

Henderson City Hall at 240 S. Water St.

Henderson Multigenerational Center at 250 S. Green Valley Parkway

Heritage Park Senior Facility at 300 S. Racetrack Road

Silver Springs Recreation Center at 1951 Silver Springs Parkway

Sun City Anthem Center at 2450 Hampton Road

Sun City MacDonald Ranch at 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway

Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Source: City of Henderson

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.