Henderson city councilman faces ethics violations

Jim Seebock (Courtesy)

Outgoing Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Jim Seebock is being investigated by the Nevada Commission on Ethics for using his Metro uniform while running for Henderson City Council, according to a panel determination.

The determination, which was dated Monday, relates to “Seebock’s conduct as a public employee and associated implications under the Ethics Law.” The three commissioners unanimously voted to investigate the allegations against him.

A complaint filed with the ethics commission said that while Seebock was running for Ward 1, he sent mail to voters in February with a photo of him in his uniform and badge.

Seebock was elected to the Henderson City Council in April and is retiring from Metro July 5, he told the Review-Journal.

The Ethics Commission cited in a 2019 letter to the Nevada Sheriffs and Chiefs Association how law enforcement uniforms may not be used for campaigning, even for one’s self.

“The Commission has now definitively concluded that no state or local government law enforcement official, including an elected, incumbent official, may wear his/her uniform, badge or other physical accouterment of office, and may not use official letterhead or governmental email, in support or opposition of a political campaign, including his/her own campaign,” the letter read.

The commission also is investigating Gov. Joe Lombardo, who is alleged to have committed multiple ethics violations by using his sheriff’s badge and uniform during his campaign for governor.

Lombardo’s case is scheduled for a hearing in July, but as of Tuesday afternoon it was unclear whether a hearing date had been scheduled in Seebock’s case.

The panel will investigate whether there was a violation, and if so, whether it was willful. If the commission finds a violation, it will assign a penalty.

If the commission finds a non-willful violation, penalties could include training, an apology, an admonishment, a payback of a financial benefit, or conditions on future behavior. If commissioners find a willful violation, there could be civil penalties or a petition for removal.

