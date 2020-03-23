Henderson closing playgrounds, reminding parkgoers to keep distance
The city is shutting down areas of parks where people can be in close proximity. The decision came after concerns about an apparent lack of social distancing.
Henderson is closing city playgrounds, sports courts and skate parks Monday afternoon.
City spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said the decision came after officials were concerned over an apparent lack of social distancing.
Richards said the city wants people to go out to Henderson’s parks, but wants them to keep at least six feet of space between themselves and others. Henderson is taping off sports courts that are not enclosed, she said.
Signage going up Monday will remind people using the parks to keep their distance, she said.
Last week, Summerlin announced closures of its playgrounds. Open spaces in the master-planned community remain accessible.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.