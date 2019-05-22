73°F
Henderson considering deal for Golden Knights community ice rink

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2019 - 5:26 pm
 

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday night will consider bringing a Vegas Golden Knights community ice arena downtown.

If approved, the city would kick in more than $10.7 million for the project.

The proposed arena would occupy the site of the aging Henderson Convention Center at Water Street and Atlantic Avenue and is expected to cost at least $25 million. The convention center would be demolished to make way for the arena.

Golden Knights spokesman Eric Tosi has said the facility will not be a second practice facility for the team. The Knights will continue practicing at City National Arena in Summerlin, he said.

Plans call for the Henderson arena to host tournaments, youth camps and classes. Knights President Kerry Bubolz has said about 30 percent of kids who participate in youth programs at the Summerlin complex come from Henderson.

If the Water Street arena is approved, the team would pay the city $40,000 for rent in the first year, with rent increasing by 2 percent each year. Half of the annual rent would go toward improving the facility, records show.

The lease with the Knights, which would begin Aug. 1, 2020, would last 20 years with the option of two more 10-year terms.

The Henderson facility would be home to two sheets of ice, dining, meeting and retail space.

In addition to scheduling two player appearances per year, the team would be required annually to host at least six “play hockey for free” events and five official watch parties, records show.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards has said the city anticipates the project to be a catalyst for business and social activity in the Water Street District.

The city unanimously approved an agreement in February to negotiate exclusively with the Knights for the arena.

Funding for the arena is baked into Henderson’s roughly $610 million citywide budget, which is also up for council approval Tuesday night. Chief Financial Officer Jim McIntosh has said the money for the arena will come from a split between the redevelopment agency budget and residual convention center money.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

