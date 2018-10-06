Henderson council appoints new chief financial officer

Jim McIntosh, who joined the city as finance director in 2016, was appointed before the City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

Henderson has appointed a new chief financial officer.

Before joining Henderson, McIntosh served as the CFO of the Clark County School District, according to Henderson’s website. He spent 17 years with the school district, also holding the roles of deputy CFO and accounting director.

