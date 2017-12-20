Henderson council OKs contract for flood control improvements

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to award a $6,450,000 contract to Las Vegas Paving for flood control improvements at Pittman Horizon Ridge Detention Basin.

Flood waters rush through the Pittman Wash in Henderson during a monsoon rainstorm on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Funding approved Tuesday would add flood control upstream, near the intersection of Gibson Road and Horizon Ridge Parkway. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Councilman Dan Shaw was absent.

The project will be at the foot of Black Mountain, about 3,000 feet southeast of the intersection of Gibson Road and Horizon Ridge Parkway. It will aim to supplement the existing Pioneer Detention Basin east of Interstate 515 and north of the 215 Beltway close to the University of Phoenix in Henderson.

Construction is aimed at settling materials such as sand, silt and rocks from the floodwater that tends to plug storm drains and channels. The project will be downstream of neighborhoods, which includes housing at Champion village.

“The new Horizon Ridge Detention Basin will add a modest amount of capacity to the system,” city spokesman David Cherry said. “The basin is designed is to remove the peak flow and add capacity to the much larger Pioneer Basin downstream.”

The Clark County Regional Flood Control District and the city of Henderson entered an interlocal contract for the project in April 2016.

The project will cost $8,294,400 and is funded with money from the Regional Flood Control District. The city of Henderson will manage design and construction.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.