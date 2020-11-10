Henderson council to consider stricter short-term rental regulations

The Henderson City Council is scheduled to consider stricter regulations on short-term vacation rentals, including a distance requirement for newly registered properties.

Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson City Council will consider stricter regulations for short-term vacation rentals.

A bill introduced to the council last week would implement parking regulations, a cap on the number of days certain units may be rented in a month, and distance requirements between properties for newly registered units.

The proposed changes come amid a 90-day moratorium on new short-term vacation rentals registrations.

Henderson has said it commonly received complaints about noise, trash and the number of rentals within neighborhoods.

Council members will review the proposal at a committee meeting next Tuesday. It is scheduled to be up for a final vote at the regular council meeting that same day.

Among the proposed changes is a requirement to implement quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. on weekends and 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays. During those times, pools and spas may not be used by guests.

The proposal also includes a new restriction that caps the number of days non-owner-occupied properties may be rented per month at 21.

Under the proposed change, properties must have a street-facing security camera and a registered local contact must respond to complaints within 30 minutes. The current law requires local contacts to respond to complaints within 45 minutes.

The proposal requires newly registered rentals to be separated by at least 1,000 feet, but existing rentals are not required to comply with this change.

Mike Jensen, treasurer of Nevada Vacation Rental Professionals, said he thinks vacation rental laws should be reviewed annually. He took no issue with a 1,000-foot distance requirement but said capping the number of days an operator may rent a property presents a challenge by creating a loss of income.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in an email that the city thinks limiting the number of days a home may be rented in a month will help protect quality of life in neighborhoods.

The City Council voted last year to allow the rental properties to operate within neighborhoods.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.