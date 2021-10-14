Henderson Councilman Dan Stewart drops out of mayoral race

Henderson City Councilman Dan Stewart’s decision to drop out of the city’s mayoral race comes just six months after he officially announced his candidacy.

Councilman Dan Stewart ask questions regarding the moratorium on recreational marijuana on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Henderson City Hall in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Henderson City Councilman Dan Stewart is dropping out of the city’s 2022 mayoral race.

He said in a statement Thursday that he reached the decision after “a great deal of thought, prayer and consideration.”

Stewart said his circumstances have changed since he began the process to run for mayor more than a year ago.

“Personal, family, professional, and even health concerns have made political commitments difficult to entertain,” he said in a statement. “These concerns have put a different perspective on the things I care about most. The timing is just not right for me to run for or serve as mayor.”

Stewart’s exit from the race comes just six months after he announced his candidacy. At that time, he had an early fundraising lead over fellow council member Michelle Romero, who is also seeking the office.

In announcing his decision to withdraw his candidacy, Stewart said he would be returning the money he raised.

Stewart said he plans to continue serving on the Henderson City Council. He was appointed to the council in 2017 and retained the Ward 4 seat by winning his election in 2019.

He also said he’d continue to work on a community school initiative he championed during his brief campaign for mayor.

