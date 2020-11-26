Henderson court delays hearings amid COVID-19 surge

The city’s municipal court announced Wednesday that hearings scheduled from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31 will be pushed back five weeks.

Henderson on Wednesday announced procedural changes for its municipal court amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Nevada.

Court hearings scheduled from Monday to Dec. 31 will be pushed back five weeks. The change affects criminal and traffic arraignments, criminal and traffic trials, specialty courts and status checks.

In-custody video arraignments will be held each business day, the city said. The court and its customer service windows will stay open.

The court is encouraging communication with the city attorney’s office criminal division to possibly resolve cases set for trial, according to the city.

Filings in criminal and traffic cases will be accepted by email at HMCLegalFiling@cityofhenderson.com.

To contact the court’s customer service staff, call 702-267-3300 during normal business hours, which run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Court staff may also be reached by email at HMCCS@cityofhenderson.com.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.