Henderson cuts costs with elimination of 3 positions

The city of Henderson laid off three employees Wednesday in a move that will save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Henderson City Hall on Thursday, April 13, 2017 (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A marketing information officer, public relations coordinator and public information officer were let go because their positions were eliminated, according to city spokesman David Cherry. The city now employs one senior marketing information officer, one marketing information officer and one public relations coordinator.

“This reduction in force is taking place based on an evaluation of the overall services that the department is providing, and a need to streamline services and reduce costs relating to marketing and public information functions,” Cherry said in an email.

A source provided the Review-Journal with the names of those who were let go, but Cherry refused to confirm their identities or how long they worked for the city.

Cherry also said the city will not fill a vacant sales and marketing specialist position that was included in the department’s budget.

Transparent Nevada — which lists public employee salaries — shows that the three fired employees had worked for the city since at least 2008.

Cherry did provide the range of salaries for the positions that were eliminated. In total, the city will annually save at least a combined $333,000 in salary.

Although City Manager Bob Murnane must approve all reductions in force, Cherry said Murnane was “not available to discuss the matter.”

It is unclear whether those affected were offered severance packages or how the elimination of positions will impact city workload.

It is also unclear if more layoffs are planned.

“The City of Henderson does not discuss certain issues pertaining to personnel or employment,” Cherry wrote.

