Henderson

Henderson developing accessible park for people with disabilities

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2021 - 11:10 am
 
Henderson City Hall on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson is developing a park that will be more accessible to people with disabilities.

The nearly 8-acre adaptive use park is planned for the southwest corner of Russell Road and Stephanie Street and will feature a baseball/beep baseball field, accessible soccer fields, basketball courts, playground equipment, a splashpad, events plaza and other park amenities such as a garden and shade structures, according to the city.

Park project manager Amy Wojtech said the park has a projected price tag of roughly $8.5 million.

Wojtech said the city submitted the project to be considered for federal funding in 2017 and was awarded last year.

Henderson is contributing about $85,000 to the project, a city spokeswoman said.

This month, the City Council approved a contract to start the design of the park. Henderson wants to start building the park in late 2022 or early 2023, Wojtech said, with construction expected to take about a year.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

