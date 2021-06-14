Henderson developing accessible park for people with disabilities

The park, which is being developed to have accessible playground equipment and recreational fields, will be built at Russell Road and Stephanie Street.

Henderson is developing a park that will be more accessible to people with disabilities.

The nearly 8-acre adaptive use park is planned for the southwest corner of Russell Road and Stephanie Street and will feature a baseball/beep baseball field, accessible soccer fields, basketball courts, playground equipment, a splashpad, events plaza and other park amenities such as a garden and shade structures, according to the city.

Park project manager Amy Wojtech said the park has a projected price tag of roughly $8.5 million.

Wojtech said the city submitted the project to be considered for federal funding in 2017 and was awarded last year.

Henderson is contributing about $85,000 to the project, a city spokeswoman said.

This month, the City Council approved a contract to start the design of the park. Henderson wants to start building the park in late 2022 or early 2023, Wojtech said, with construction expected to take about a year.

