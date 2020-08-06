Henderson dog picked to join whisky company’s national campaign

A 7-year-old, very good boy from Henderson was one of just a handful of dogs picked to be part of a whisky company’s national campaign.

Arthur, a 7-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever from Henderson (Priceweber)

Arthur is one lucky dog.

The 7-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever from Henderson was one of 10 dogs chosen to be to be featured in a national campaign for Early Times whisky.

Arthur, a therapy dog, was chosen from tens of thousands of entries for the company’s All-American Dogs social media contest, according to a news release for the company.

Arthur’s owner, Ann Payton, said in a statement that Arthur was especially calm with Payton’s father, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease and dementia. Arthur didn’t leave Payton’s father’s side the night he died, Payton said.

Drive Interstate 15 by Wigwam Avenue and you could catch a glimpse of Arthur on a billboard, the company said. He will also be featured in a calendar for 2021, the company said.

Good boy, Arthur. Good boy.

