Henderson Fire Department hiring new firefighters, trainees

The Henderson Fire Department is looking for those interested in entering a career in the fire service profession. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Those interested are encouraged to apply online at JoinHendersonFire.com. Applications will be accepted now until April 1, and are limited to the first 1,800 applicants.

According to the City of Henderson, applicants are not required to be Henderson residents, but must be 18 years of age or older, possess and maintain a valid driver’s license, have a high school diploma or equivalent and have a current Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification by the time an interview with the Chief is done.

The selection process also includes a written exam, oral board and selection interviews, and applicants must present a valid Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) card/notice that confirms the passing of CPAT.

Salaries range from $17.95-$30.70 per hour and consists of a 56-hour work week, according to a press release.

