Henderson Fire Department working brush fire

A brush fire in Henderson created a large plume of smoke Monday evening.

This image posted on the Henderson Fire Department’s Twitter account shows a brush fire near Galleria Drive at Weston Ridge Street. (Henderson Fire Department)

Henderson Fire Department is responding to a brush fire near Galleria Drive and Weston Ridge Street. (Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke from a brush fire near Galleria Drive and Weston Ridge Street is seen from the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire, reported about 6 p.m. Monday, is near Galleria Drive and Westin Ridge Street, the Henderson Fire Department said.

Because the blaze isn’t close to any structures, it isn’t threatening any homes, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The cause and exact size of the fire were unavailable.

