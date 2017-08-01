ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Henderson Fire Department working brush fire

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2017 - 7:05 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2017 - 7:17 pm

A brush fire in Henderson created a large plume of smoke Monday evening.

The fire, reported about 6 p.m. Monday, is near Galleria Drive and Westin Ridge Street, the Henderson Fire Department said.

Because the blaze isn’t close to any structures, it isn’t threatening any homes, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The cause and exact size of the fire were unavailable.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

