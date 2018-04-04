Henderson firefighters douse blaze at printing company

Firefighters responded to the fire Sunkist Graphics at 401 E. Sunset Road, near Boulder Highway, about 6:15 a.m. Initial reports from the scene indicate that the blaze started in a piece of machinery and then spread to the roof.

The Clark County and Henderson firefighters battle a fire at Sunkist Graphics, 401 E. Sunset Road, near East Sunset Road and Boulder Highway on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County and Henderson firefighters battle a fire at Sunkist Graphics, 401 E. Sunset Road, near East Sunset Road and Boulder Highway on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County and Henderson firefighters investigate the cause of the fire at Sunkist Graphics, 401 E. Sunset Road, near East Sunset Road and Boulder Highway on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson firefighters work on a blaze at Sunkist Graphics, 401 Sunset Road, Wednesday morning, April 4, 2018. (RTC FAST Cameras)

Henderson firefighters work on a blaze at Sunkist Graphics, 401 Sunset Road, Wednesday morning, April 4, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunkist Graphics employees comfort each other as the Clark County and Henderson firefighters battle a fire at their building at 401 E. Sunset Road, near East Sunset Road and Boulder Highway on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County and Henderson firefighters battle a fire at Sunkist Graphics, 401 E. Sunset Road, near East Sunset Road and Boulder Highway on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunkist Graphics employees watch and comfort each other as the Clark County and Henderson firefighters battle a fire at their building at 401 E. Sunset Road, near East Sunset Road and Boulder Highway on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A commercial building in Henderson was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning.

The Henderson Fire Department was called to Sunkist Graphics at 401 E. Sunset Road, near Boulder Highway, about 6:15 a.m., department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said. About 20 employees were inside the building when the fire started.

Although the official cause is still under investigation, Richards said officials believe the fire started in a machine inside the building. Employees tried to put the fire out but evacuated and called 911 when they couldn’t. The Clark County Fire Department helped knock down the blaze, which by then had spread to the roof.

By 8:20 a.m., the fire had been extinguished. No damage estimate was immediately available.

According to the business’ LinkedIn page, it was founded in 1983 and creates printed graphic components for slot machines as well as vehicle wraps, printed fabric and marketing materials.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.

401 E. Sunset Road, henderson, nv