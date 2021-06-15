114°F
Henderson

Henderson firefighters rescue teen trapped in chimney

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2021 - 3:02 pm
 
Henderson firefighters rescued a teenager who was trapped in a chimney Tuesday morning.

Firefighters spent 30 minutes extracting an 18-year-old from the chimney of a one-story home near Horizon and College drives, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The woman was locked out of her home and while trying to climb in through the chimney, she got stuck above the flue.

“Henderson firefighters are trained for confined space rescue and pulled the uninjured girl to safety,” the department said.

Pictures posted by the department showed firefighters working from above and below to pull her to safety, but it was unclear which side of the chimney she was extracted from.

