Henderson golf tournament will benefit veterans

The third annual Chipping in for Vets Golf Tournament to benefit the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the 22 Warriors Foundation is Nov. 6 at Revere Golf Club, 2600 Hampton Road.

Bill Emmel pets a horse at Spirit Therapies, which helps soldiers with PTSD. Emmel created the nonprofit 22 Warriors Foundation to help combat veteran suicide. Special to View

Damon Hunter, manager of Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Registration and a continental breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start in a four-person scramble format at 8:30 a.m. Lunch and an awards presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Cost for individual players is $165 or $600 for a team of four.

“Caring for our veterans is a priority for the Henderson Chamber, and the annual golf tournament falls in line with that goal,” said Damon Hunter, Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation manager, in a press release. “We thank 22 Warriors Foundation for their dedication in providing valuable services to veterans in our community and hope that this event will raise funds as well as awareness to their organization.”

The 22 Warriors Foundation is a nonprofit founded by U.S. Army veteran Bill Emmel and dedicated to ending veteran suicides through service animals, martial arts programs and referral services.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized to manage and distribute funds and resources to further the development of the community through activities that are exclusively charitable, scientific or educational.

Those interested in golfing, sponsoring or donating to the event may contact foundation manager Damon Hunter at 702-209-3967 or email him at dhunter@hendersonchamber.com.

