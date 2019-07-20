104°F
Henderson

Henderson Hospital staff, patients reunited

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2019 - 1:19 pm
 

Henderson Hospital celebrated its first anniversary by inviting all former neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) patients and their families to reunite with their care teams and enjoy special activities.

Critical Care Comics, a local non-profit organization which brings comic books to hospitalized children and those undergoing medical treatment, helped celebrate the annivesary.

