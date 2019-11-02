Henderson house fire under investigation

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a “high” level structural fire in Henderson late Friday.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County fire crews responded about 8:15 p.m. to 550 W. Dale Ave. to a report of a fire. Upon arrival, personnel reported smoke and flames coming from a house.

Firefighters made an offensive attack and knocked the fire down around 8:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Damage has not been estimated and the fire is under investigation.