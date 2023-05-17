Henderson inmate died after bone fracture, coroner rules

Henderson police publicized the March 21 arrest and subsequent death for the first time Tuesday evening.

Ronald Winborne (Henderson Police Department)

A 53-year-old man who died six days after he was arrested by Henderson police suffered a clavicular fracture, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Ronald Winborne died March 27 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a clavicular fracture, hypertensive cardiovascular disease and liver disease. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Henderson police publicized Winborne’s March 21 arrest and subsequent death for the first time Tuesday evening, saying Winborne had pointed a knife at an officer and was tased.

An arrest report from the department released Wednesday said Winborne was waiving a 7-inch butter knife at passing cars near O’Callaghan Park on Skyline Road when police were called called just before 9 p.m. on March 21. He ran from officers, and a sergeant tased him, according to the arrest report.

After Winborne was tased and fell, an officer laid his body weight on Winborne’s left side and put his left hand behind his back, while the sergeant grabbed his right hand from under his body, the officer wrote in the report. Another officer put Winborne’s right arm behind his back.

“I then placed Ronald in handcuffs, double locked, and checked for tightness,” the officer wrote.

Winborne was facing two counts of resisting a public officer, and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a first responder.

Henderson firefighters evaluated Winborne at the scene and “medically cleared Ronald,” but staff at the Henderson Detention Center referred him to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, de Lima campus, which also cleared him to return to the jail.

Police said in Tuesday’s statement that Winborne’s health started to decline on March 27, and he was taken to Sunrise where he later died.

Henderson police said an investigation into Winborne’s death was ongoing, and they declined to provide further information.

