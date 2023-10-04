85°F
Henderson

Henderson inviting residents to give feedback on Boulder Highway project

October 4, 2023 - 1:32 pm
 
Joker’s Wild Casino is seen on Boulder Highway on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitos ...
Joker’s Wild Casino is seen on Boulder Highway on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Henderson is inviting residents to give input about next year’s project to reimagine Boulder Highway.

The city will hold an in-person event at the Valley View Recreation Center, near Boulder Highway and Basic Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18. City staff will put on a presentation at 5:30 p.m. about the project.

Attendees will be able to also give their input on the project at the event, according to a press release from the city.

Locals who can’t make it in person can also learn about the project and give their feedback online from now until Nov. 1 at reimagine-boulder-highway.constantcontactsites.com/public-meeting.

The project to remodel Boulder Highway will add bus lanes to the middle of the road, bus stops within the median, reduce traffic lanes and improve sidewalks, among other changes, the city said.

Henderson plans to start construction on the project next year and finish within two years. The project will remodel 7.5 miles of Boulder Highway, from Tulip Falls Drive to Wagonwheel Drive.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

