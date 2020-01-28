Henderson issues 380 citations during distracted driving enforcement push

Henderson police wrote more than 380 citations in a little more than two weeks recently as part of an effort to combat distracted driving.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said from Jan. 6 to Friday, city police made 467 traffic stops under what was described as the 2020 Joining Forces Program. Citations issued included 295 citations for speeding, 38 distracted driving citations (such as cell phone use), 11 no insurance citations, 10 driver’s license violation citations, 18 registration violation citations, nine red light violation citations, one seatbelt violation citation, and multiple other traffic-related citations.

The police department said in a news release that 99 other motorists were issued a warning. The Henderson Police Department received $201,000 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety — Office of Traffic Safety for the 2020 Joining Forces endeavor.

“The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways,” police said in the release.

