Henderson joining nationwide weekend pet adoption event

The city of Henderson is joining nearly 700 shelters across the nation to place animals into homes as part of a “Clear the Shelters” event.

(Thinkstock)

The city of Henderson is joining nearly 700 shelters across the nation to place animals into homes as part of a “Clear the Shelters” event.

Adoptions will be half off during the event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Henderson’s Animal Care and Control Facility. Adoptions close at 4:30 p.m.

Fees include routine vaccines, spay or neuter surgery, microchip identification and registration, and rabies tag or a Henderson license, if applicable.

Anyone adopting who has animals at home must provide their pets’ current rabies vaccination and spay/neuter paperwork to get licensed. That does not apply if the pets are licensed in Henderson.

For details, visit the city’s website.