Henderson

Henderson launches program to waive fees for residential projects

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, approved an ordinance to annex 38.48 acres to the city from the Bureau of Land Management. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Workers make progress with updating the landscaping after removing some grass at Mission Hills Park on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2025 - 6:11 pm
 

City of Henderson officials announced Thursday a new amnesty program open to residents to temporarily waive penalties on residential construction projects that were performed without proper approval.

The program will run through the month of May in observance of Building Safety Month, and is designed to encourage homeowners to comply with local building codes, according to a press release. The program will allow homeowners to pull permits without penalty and let them pay the standard fee rate for the correct building permit.

Under the initiative, Henderson homeowners can get amnesty for projects including room additions; electrical or plumbing work; patio covers; garage conversions; block wall repairs; installations and replacements; interior or exterior alterations; water heater installations; and furnace or air conditioner replacements.

Residents with questions about their construction progress are encouraged to call the city of Henderson’s Development Services Center at 702-267-3620. More information can also be found on the city’s website.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

