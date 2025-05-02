Henderson launches program to waive fees for residential projects

The program will run through the month of May in observance of Building Safety Month, and is designed to encourage homeowners to comply with local building codes.

City of Henderson officials announced Thursday a new amnesty program open to residents to temporarily waive penalties on residential construction projects that were performed without proper approval.

The program will run through the month of May in observance of Building Safety Month, and is designed to encourage homeowners to comply with local building codes, according to a press release. The program will allow homeowners to pull permits without penalty and let them pay the standard fee rate for the correct building permit.

Under the initiative, Henderson homeowners can get amnesty for projects including room additions; electrical or plumbing work; patio covers; garage conversions; block wall repairs; installations and replacements; interior or exterior alterations; water heater installations; and furnace or air conditioner replacements.

Residents with questions about their construction progress are encouraged to call the city of Henderson’s Development Services Center at 702-267-3620. More information can also be found on the city’s website.

