Henderson man, 32, ID’d as motorcyclist killed in bus collision

A motorcyclist who died Monday after running a stop sign and hitting a bus was a 32-year-old Henderson man, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Richard Allen Peterson was riding a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle south on Haynes Drive when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of East Basic Road, Henderson police said.

Peterson then crashed into a Regional Transportation Commission bus and later died at Henderson Hospital. His cause and manner of death had not been determined Tuesday morning, the coroner’s office said.

A male passenger on the bus was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

