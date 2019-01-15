Henderson man, 32, ID’d as motorcyclist killed in bus collision

A motorcyclist who died Monday after running a stop sign and hitting a bus was a 32-year-old Henderson man, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.
Richard Allen Peterson was riding a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle south on Haynes Drive when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of East Basic Road, Henderson police said.
Peterson then crashed into a Regional Transportation Commission bus and later died at Henderson Hospital. His cause and manner of death had not been determined Tuesday morning, the coroner’s office said.
A male passenger on the bus was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.