Henderson man killed when swept off San Diego beach by wave

A Henderson man died this week after a wave swept him off a San Diego beach and into the ocean.

Gregg Owens, 64, and his wife were visiting Ocean Beach with their dogs on Wednesday when a wave carried them into the water at about 12:45 p.m., a San Diego County spokeswoman said. Bystanders rescued Owens’ wife and dogs, but were unable to pull him from the water.

Rescuers found Owens in the water minutes later and took him to a hospital, where he died, according to the county.

A Facebook post from the Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad in Sterling, Virginia, said Owens was a paramedic in the city for 11 years before moving to Henderson with his family.

No other information was immediately available.

