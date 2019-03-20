Henderson man missing since Saturday

Russell Perreira (Henderson Police Department)

A Henderson man has been missing since Saturday, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Russell Perreira, 58, was last seen about 2:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Evan Picone Drive, near North Stephanie Street and West Warm Springs Road, a Henderson police release said.

He “had been in the company of” another missing person who has since been found near West Flamingo Road and South Fort Apache Road. Police think it’s possible he’s also in that area.

Perreira lives with cognitive disabilities and does not have prescribed medication with him.

“Russell only knows his name and would not be able to provide his date of birth or address,” the release said.

He stands about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last known to be wearing a blue shirt, shorts and house slippers.

Police asked anybody with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or Henderson police at 702-267-4913.

