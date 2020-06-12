Henderson man on house arrest died of accidental drug overdose

Michael Barrett, 54, died from meth intoxication and heat exposure, the coroner’s office ruled.

A Henderson man found dead while on house arrest last month died of an accidental drug overdose, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said officers were checking on Barrett because his ankle monitor had lost power. Metro said they found him dead in his home May 27on the 100 block of West Lake Mead Parkway.

The coroner’s office said Barrett died at Henderson Hospital.

Barrett was sentenced to house arrest in April on one count of robbery of an older person.

