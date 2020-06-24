Henderson man using blowtorch fatally burned in Boulder City

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a man burned to death while working with a blowtorch in Boulder City.

Clark County Coroner’s Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a man burned to death while working with a blowtorch in Boulder City.

Perry Peterson, 54, of Henderson died of thermal injuries at the Boulder Oaks RV Resort, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.