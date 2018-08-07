Henderson man who died after hitting parked semitrailer ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died Sunday after crashing into the back of a parked semitrailer in Henderson.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Michael Joseph Neustadt, a 39-year-old Henderson resident, was driving a 1994 Saturn in the area of Cape Horn Drive and Mirror Court, near Gibson and Sunset roads, at about 6:40 a.m. when he drifted off the road and hit the rear of the parked semitrailer, Henderson police said.

Neustadt died at the scene from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

His death marks the sixth traffic-related fatality this year in Henderson, police said.

