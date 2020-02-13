Henderson Mayor Debra March delivers state of the city address — LIVESTREAM

Mayor Debra March is expected to tout the city’s accomplishments throughout 2019 and offer details of what is on the horizon for the year ahead.

Henderson Mayor Debra March addresses an audience in 2019 State of the City address. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Mayor Debra March is delivering her annual state of the city address Thursday.

The sold-out speech, held at Green Valley Ranch Resort, will feature accomplishments in 2019 and what could come in the year ahead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.