Henderson mayor touts new housing, declining crime, but warns of local headwinds

A new master-planned community set to open next year and other developments in the works will help ease the critical demand for housing in Henderson, Mayor Michelle Romero said Thursday in the annual State of the City address.

But slowed economic growth and instability across Southern Nevada might dampen the city’s outlook for 2026, Romero said, speaking to an audience of several hundred people at the M Resort.

“While there are some positive signs of national economic indicators, at the local level, we are seeing signs of weakness, instability and slowing growth,” Romero said. “Add to that the repercussions of the longest government shutdown in history, trade wars and ongoing inflation, and we must acknowledge the economic pressures we all face and the stress our residents and businesses are feeling.”

Henderson is facing flat or declining revenues, including the possibility of a property tax supporting the city’s parks expiring next year, but the city’s budget is balanced “with strong reserves,” Romero said. The city remained “well-positioned” to meet current financial commitments, she said.

“We maintain the highest bond ratings and lowest tax rate of any major city in the state,” Romero said.

New neighborhoods coming

Although Romero pointed to several affordable housing projects in the works, she said Henderson is currently facing a shortfall of 6,000 “attainable” units.

The city will need an estimated 40,000 units by 2029 to adequately meet demand, Romero said. She called on state and federal officials to help address the city’s need for more housing, and to help make more land available for that housing to be built on.

The Meriden project by KB Home is projected to add 940 new homes to the city, tailored especially for first-time home buyers and those seeking affordable housing, Romero said. Sales are expected to start in the spring of 2026, the Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported.

A new master-planned community developed by the PulteGroup, Aries, should open next summer. The 1,100-plus-acre planned community will feature 3,000 new single-family homes at a “variety of price points,” as well as nearly 40 acres of parks and trails, Romero said.

Two new casinos

Private investment in 2025 has brought in roughly $40 million to the city, resulting in nearly 600 jobs with an average wage of $31 per hour, Romero said. The city has also reviewed 15 proposals for a new development where the former Fiesta Henderson was located and two planned casinos, Inspirada Station and Cadence Crossing, are scheduled to open in 2026.

Romero also touted the progress made in the $172 million “Reimagine Boulder Highway” project, which in August wrapped up its first year of work and seeks to increase walkability, visibility and traffic flow through numerous infrastructure upgrades. Forty-one new businesses have opened in 2025 along Boulder Highway, and various projects are underway to bring 1,500 new residences to the area, Romero said.

Crime down, mayor says

New Police Chief Reggie Rader, who started in July, has reduced the Henderson Police Department’s staff vacancy rate to 5 percent, Romero said. Rader replaced Hollie Chadwick, the former chief who was fired in March.

Rader recently reassigned 18 officers to patrol beats, and the Henderson Police Academy is currently training a class of 46 cadets, a record number for the academy, Romero said.

City police, in conjunction with the city attorney’s office, prosecuted 6,300 cases last year, Romero said. The mayor also touted statistics from the Police Department highlighting reductions in fatal vehicle crashes (down 53 percent compared to last year), violent crime (18 percent reduction), and property crimes (down 15 percent), she said.

Mayor taking Cox allegations ‘very seriously’

Romero was flanked on stage by the four other members of the Henderson City Council, including councilwomen Carrie Cox and Monica Larson. Cox was indicted Nov. 4 on a charge of monitoring or attempting to monitor a private conversation after she allegedly surreptitiously recorded Larson after an event at City Hall on Jan. 9.

“We take it very seriously,” Romero said of Cox’s allegations after her speech. “But we aren’t going to be distracted from our goals and from running the city. We have been doing so very efficiently while this is going on, and we’ll continue.”

Cox is scheduled to appear for a hearing Nov. 20 in Clark County District Court. Efforts to reach Cox for comment Thursday were unsuccessful.

