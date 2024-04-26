Henderson motorcycle crash kills rider, injures passenger

The crash occurred near Galleria Drive and Dave Wood Circle, north of East Lake Mead Parkway.

A motorcyclist was killed and a passenger was injured after a crash Thursday night in Henderson.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Galleria Drive north of Dave Wood Circle, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

Investigators say a black 2008 Suzuki motorcycle struck the right-side curb, ejecting the rider and the passenger. The rider was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed was not considered a factor in this incident, and impairment, though not suspected, has not been determined, police said.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next-of-kin notifications.

This is the ninth traffic-related fatality in Henderson’s jurisdiction in 2024.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

