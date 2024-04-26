61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Henderson motorcycle crash kills rider, injures passenger

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Law enforcement officials discuss skimming outreach operation
Danny Gans performs at the Encore Theater on Feb. 6, 2009. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Danny Gans: How an unknown impressionist became the biggest act on the Strip
Attempted child-luring incidents reported in Henderson
(Getty Images)
Ex-Henderson resident sentenced in animal crush video case
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2024 - 11:07 pm
 
Updated April 26, 2024 - 7:33 am

A motorcyclist was killed and a passenger was injured after a crash Thursday night in Henderson.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Galleria Drive north of Dave Wood Circle, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

Investigators say a black 2008 Suzuki motorcycle struck the right-side curb, ejecting the rider and the passenger. The rider was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed was not considered a factor in this incident, and impairment, though not suspected, has not been determined, police said.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next-of-kin notifications.

This is the ninth traffic-related fatality in Henderson’s jurisdiction in 2024.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Attempted child-luring incidents reported in Henderson
recommend 2
Woman hit, killed in northwest valley while pushing disabled car
recommend 3
77 red light runners nabbed in 6 hours at Henderson intersection
recommend 4
Lee Canyon gets a foot of snow for Easter; valley gets rain & chill
recommend 5
Las Vegas briefly reaches first 80-degree day, nearly a month behind norm
recommend 6
Las Vegas 911 system restored after outage lasting hours