Henderson names new community development director

Michael Tassi has been selected as Henderson’s director of community development and services.

Tassi, who has been with the city since 1995, has more than two decades of experience in current planning, development services, long-range planning and administration.

He will replace Stephanie Garcia-Vause, who was recently promoted to assistant city manager. Tassi’s promotion becomes effective April 9.

