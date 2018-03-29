Henderson names second deputy police chief

Henderson Police Department Chief LaTesha Watson shaped her command staff with the promotion of Lt. Michael Denning as the city’s second deputy chief, according to an internal email sent by Watson.

LaTesha Watson (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Denning, 41, will work alongside Deputy Chief Thedrick Andres, 48, who started in February.

“My executive team will set the tone for how we move forward as well as illustrate what it means to set an example for others to follow, work together as one team, and earn the respect as compassionate leaders in the organization and the law enforcement profession,” Watson wrote in the email sent this week.

Watson, who became chief in November, and Denning were unavailable for comment.

“I have worked exceedingly hard to ensure that organizational members have had a voice in my determination of the next leaders in our organization,” Watson wrote. “I have spoken with numerous organizational members at the lowest levels of the organization getting their perspective on candidates who have participated in the process for the rank of Captain and the rank of Deputy Chief.”

Denning began working for the Henderson Police Department in 2008 and became lieutenant in 2013, according to Transparent Nevada.

Additionally, Corrections Lt. Damon Smith will be promoted as a captain in April, according to the email.

Watson previously told the Review-Journal that more promotions are expected to be announced by early April.

