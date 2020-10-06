Henderson offers grants to help residents pay for essential services

The city of Henderson is now offering grants through the federal CARES Act to help residents bounce back from the financial strain of COVID-19.

Henderson is now accepting applications for a grant program to help residents bounce back from the financial strain of the pandemic.

The city’s grant program will help residents pay for child care, utilities and internet service. Applications will be open until Nov. 30 or until all of the $4.7 million set aside for the taxable grants is spent, the city announced Monday. The program is funded by the federal CARES Act.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our community, it is imperative that we seek effective ways to assist our neighbors who cannot pay for the basic services that allow them to return to work, keep their utility services and ensure their children do not fall behind in their education,” City Manager Richard Derrick said in a statement. “Through this recovery program, we believe thousands will get the help they need to successfully meet their financial challenges.”

The program offers up to $1,000 per household to cover utilities of residents who are in danger of losing services because their ability to pay was affected by the pandemic.

Eligible households will receive $2,700 to pay for child care expenses. Applicants must provide the name, birth date and school of attendance for each child.

Applicants may receive up to $360 per household to pay for internet service for education. To qualify, the ability to pay for internet service for K-12 education must have been affected by the pandemic.

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. There is one application for the three categories.

To apply, visit cityofhenderson.com/covid19.

