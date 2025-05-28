Henderson announces new police chief

Stephanie Garcia-Vause announced that Reggie Rader will be Henderson’s next police chief.

Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause talks to the Review-Journal at City Hall Wednesday, April 9, 2025, about the search for the city’s next police chief. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reggie Rader of the Metropolitan Police Department is seen at Metro headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. Rader was named Henderson's police chief on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Henderson’s city manager provided an update on the city’s search for a new police chief this afternoon.

The Henderson Police Department has seen some changes in its leadership in recent months. After Chief Hollie Chadwick was fired in March, Deputy Chief Itzhak Henn was named interim chief. Henn, however, announced in April that he would retire in June.

Chadwick announced last week that she would run for mayor of Henderson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

