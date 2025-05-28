97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Henderson announces new police chief

Henderson announces new police chief
Reggie Rader of the Metropolitan Police Department is seen at Metro headquarters on Thursday, A ...
Reggie Rader of the Metropolitan Police Department is seen at Metro headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. Rader was named Henderson's police chief on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause talks to the Review-Journal at City Hall Wednesda ...
Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause talks to the Review-Journal at City Hall Wednesday, April 9, 2025, about the search for the city’s next police chief. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
This photograph shows police activity outside of a home after a break-in, Wednesday, May 21, 20 ...
Henderson man arrested after break-in at home of Beanie Babies billionaire
Motorists navigate on Green Valley Parkway and I-215 freeway on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Hen ...
$160M widening project on 215 kicks off in Henderson, will take nearly 3 years to finish
Veteran Donald Foster of Las Vegas pauses among flags during the Field of Honor ceremony at Cor ...
‘A time to remember:’ Henderson ceremony memorializes fallen soldiers — PHOTOS
Scouting America's Kit Landman, 12, with Troop #360, and Elizabeth Landman assist with placing ...
Flags on graves: Honoring those who honored us — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2025 - 4:03 pm
 

Henderson’s city manager provided an update on the city’s search for a new police chief this afternoon.

Stephanie Garcia-Vause announced that Reggie Rader will be Henderson’s next police chief.

The Henderson Police Department has seen some changes in its leadership in recent months. After Chief Hollie Chadwick was fired in March, Deputy Chief Itzhak Henn was named interim chief. Henn, however, announced in April that he would retire in June.

Chadwick announced last week that she would run for mayor of Henderson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES