Henderson announces new police chief
Stephanie Garcia-Vause announced that Reggie Rader will be Henderson’s next police chief.
Henderson’s city manager provided an update on the city’s search for a new police chief this afternoon.
The Henderson Police Department has seen some changes in its leadership in recent months. After Chief Hollie Chadwick was fired in March, Deputy Chief Itzhak Henn was named interim chief. Henn, however, announced in April that he would retire in June.
Chadwick announced last week that she would run for mayor of Henderson.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
