Henderson officials address hockey arena questions at meeting

Henderson residents showed up in droves to a neighborhood meeting held by the city Monday. The meeting came after several residents spoke out against a proposed arena.

A packed house at a meeting the city hosted to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the the Henderson Pavilion at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse in Henderson, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Pavilion has been faced with many structural challenges over the last few years and the city is evaluating how to upgrade and modernize the facility. Some residents are worried about traffic and how it will change the face of the neighborhood. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Asst. City Manager Robert Herr addresses a packed house at a meeting the city hosted to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the the Henderson Pavilion at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse in Henderson, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Pavilion has been faced with many structural challenges over the last few years and the city is evaluating how to upgrade and modernize the facility. Some residents are worried about traffic and how it will change the face of the neighborhood. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Residents wait in a long line for the second of three open house style meetings the city hosted to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the the Henderson Pavilion at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse in Henderson, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Pavilion has been faced with many structural challenges over the last few years and the city is evaluating how to upgrade and modernize the facility. Some residents are worried about traffic and how it will change the face of the neighborhood. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Asst. City Manager Robert Herr addresses a packed house at a meeting the city hosted to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the the Henderson Pavilion at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse in Henderson, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Pavilion has been faced with many structural challenges over the last few years and the city is evaluating how to upgrade and modernize the facility. Some residents are worried about traffic and how it will change the face of the neighborhood. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Asst. City Manager Robert Herr addresses a packed house at a meeting the city hosted to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the the Henderson Pavilion at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse in Henderson, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Pavilion has been faced with many structural challenges over the last few years and the city is evaluating how to upgrade and modernize the facility. Some residents are worried about traffic and how it will change the face of the neighborhood. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Locals ask city officials questions about traffic and congestion at a meeting the city hosted to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the the Henderson Pavilion at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse in Henderson, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Pavilion has been faced with many structural challenges over the last few years and the city is evaluating how to upgrade and modernize the facility. Some residents are worried about traffic and how it will change the face of the neighborhood. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Public Works Director for the City of Henderson Ed McGuire answers questions for residents Bobbie Florio, left, and Cathy Trujeque, right, at a meeting the city hosted to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the the Henderson Pavilion at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse in Henderson, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Pavilion has been faced with many structural challenges over the last few years and the city is evaluating how to upgrade and modernize the facility. Some residents are worried about traffic and how it will change the face of the neighborhood. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Lois Anderson speaks with city officials at a meeting the city hosted to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the the Henderson Pavilion at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse in Henderson, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Pavilion has been faced with many structural challenges over the last few years and the city is evaluating how to upgrade and modernize the facility. Some residents are worried about traffic and how it will change the face of the neighborhood. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Resident Caroline Jones tells Principle Planner for the City of Henderson Scott Majewski her thoughts on site design at a meeting the city hosted to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the the Henderson Pavilion at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse in Henderson, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Pavilion has been faced with many structural challenges over the last few years and the city is evaluating how to upgrade and modernize the facility. Some residents are worried about traffic and how it will change the face of the neighborhood. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Principle Planner for the City of Henderson Scott Majewski writes down the opinion of resident Caroline Jones at a meeting the city hosted to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the the Henderson Pavilion at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse in Henderson, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Pavilion has been faced with many structural challenges over the last few years and the city is evaluating how to upgrade and modernize the facility. Some residents are worried about traffic and how it will change the face of the neighborhood. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Notes made to a map at a meeting the city hosted to provide information and gather feedback on the future of the the Henderson Pavilion at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Clubhouse in Henderson, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Pavilion has been faced with many structural challenges over the last few years and the city is evaluating how to upgrade and modernize the facility. Some residents are worried about traffic and how it will change the face of the neighborhood. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Hundreds of Henderson residents heard details Monday about a proposal to build a minor league hockey arena on the site of the Henderson Pavilion.

The city held presentations at the Sun City MacDonald Ranch clubhouse, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, to answer questions and try to quell fears about the project, which has received pushback from some who live in the area.

Residents who oppose the arena have said they worry about increased traffic and a large structure changing the neighborhood. Some shouted questions at the end of presentations.

“I hope they don’t rush into something like this,” said Anthony Gawlik, who lives within walking distance from the pavilion. “That’s the main thing. Don’t just say, ‘We’re going to do it,’ and then shove it down our throats.”

The Vegas Golden Knights announced at Henderson’s State of the City address last month that it intends to move its future American Hockey League affiliate to a 6,000-seat arena on the site of the pavilion.

Assistant City Manager Robert Herr conceded Monday that the announcement did not adequately address the community benefits of a new arena. The city has said it could host concerts and other performances.

“Tonight is a lot about listening,” he said. “We don’t have all the answers.”

Herr did not discuss the anticipated cost of the venue with those who attended the meeting, but Mayor Debra March has said the city would pay for half of the arena with up to $40 million in public money. Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said the mayor’s estimate was premature and that the cost has not been determined.

Despite community concern, Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said a significant number of people are excited about the project. By the end of February, the team had more than 7,000 season ticket deposits for the AHL team.

“But we also understand that there are other folks that have questions and they want to understand the full scope of what’s going to happen,” he said.

City officials say the pavilion, built in 2002, is plagued by failing seats, poor sound quality and a canopy that had to be removed because of damage. And as an open-air venue, it is only usable for part of the year. Henderson has looked at upgrading the pavilion at an estimated cost of about $30 million.

Karen Grudzien said she has no problem with the proposed arena. She likes that she would be able to access entertainment year-round.

“It’ll give us more of a variety,” she said.

Before an arena can be built, the Henderson City Council must approve a contract with the Knights.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.