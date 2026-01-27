Henderson officials break ground on new preschool, learning center

With about 40 percent of the Henderson 3- or 4-year-olds currently enrolled in a preschool program, the city said it hopes the new facility will expand education access at the most crucial point of a child’s development.

A rendering of the Henderson preschool and early childhood education center scheduled to open in 2027, according to a city press release. (City of Henderson.)

Henderson officials broke ground Monday on a $17. 6 million preschool and child education center within the Cadecne master-planned community.

The Henderson preschool and learning center, located at 122 Scarhill Track Ave., near Galleria and Grand Cadence drives, will feature 17,000 square-feet of space, eight classrooms to accommodate about 160 children ages 2 to 5 and space for playgrounds, offices and other amenities, city officials announced in a news release.

With about 40 percent of the city’s 3- or 4-year-olds enrolled in a preschool program, the city said it hopes the new facility will expand education access at the most crucial point of a child’s development. The school will also support workforce development by providing college students studying early childhood education with opportunities to gain firsthand teaching experience, according to the release.

The school, funded through the city’s Redevelopment Agency, is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

It will be the city’s second preschool, according to the release. The other is located at the Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St.

