Henderson officials looking for missing 86-year-old man

Law enforcement officials need the public’s help in finding a missing 86-year-old man.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Law enforcement officials need the public’s help in finding a missing 86-year-old man.

Rodney Hyrum Price was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a blue hat. He is believed to be driving a silver 2000 Saturn with a Washington license plate DP29373, according to an alert by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Price is 5-foot-2, weighs approximately 180 pounds and has short gray hair and blue eyes.

*UPDATE* D1 – Silver Alert – in Henderson, Clark County Nevada. Rodney Hyrum Price, 86 yrs old, Height: 5'2", Weight: 180 lbs, Short gray hair, Eyes: Blue. Last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a blue hat and driving a Silver 2000 Saturn with a… https://t.co/xDLCLXUe7Y — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) November 14, 2018

It was not clear when Price was reported missing, but the Department of Transportation asked that anyone with information contact Henderson police at 702-267-4913. A call to the Henderson Police Department seeking further information was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.