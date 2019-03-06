Henderson OKs $500K donation toward college building

A rendering outside the Henderson City Council chambers shows the health and sciences building planned for the College of Southern Nevada Henderson campus. The building will be shared with Nevada State College. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

College of Southern Nevada President Federico Zaragoza address the Henderson City Council on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday provided the College of Southern Nevada Foundation a major piece of funding for a health and sciences building.

Council members unanimously approved a $500,000 donation to the foundation for the building on the school’s Henderson campus, which will be shared with Nevada State College. Mayor Debra March was absent for the vote.

“I am pleased to report that once the resolution before you passes, CSN will be able to confirm to the Legislature that we have secured the necessary $6 million match to make this project go forward,” CSN President Federico Zaragoza told council members before the vote.

The Legislature agreed to pay more than $70 million help to build the facility but left CSN and Nevada State College with the task of raising the remaining $6 million.

According to city documents, the construction of the building will help address a shortage of health workers in the state.

The facility would allow CSN to nearly double its nursing program enrollments and graduates, Zaragoza said. Peter Lanagan, CSN’s interim dean of science and math, told the City Council that the building would increase the courses taught by CSN valleywide by 20 percent.

Education was one of the priorities highlighted by the mayor at the State of the City address in January.

