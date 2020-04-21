Henderson OKs $60M in bonds that could pay for hockey arena

Henderson City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday in favor of issuing $60 million in general obligation bonds, despite staunch opposition from some residents.

Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Council members voted 4-1 to approve the issuance of the bonds, part of which could be used to replace the Henderson Pavilion with a 6,000-seat arena that would host home games for the future American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. Approval came despite staunch opposition from a number of Henderson residents.

The arena project, announced at Henderson’s annual State of the City address in February, drew the ire of some residents who live in the area. The bonds could pay for multiple projects, including a police substation in west Henderson.

At subsequent city council meetings and a town hall meeting, residents complained about how the arena would change the neighborhood and increase traffic. They later expressed concerns with the fiscal effects on the city in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

But not everyone is against the project. The Henderson Symphony Orchestra Board submitted written testimony supporting an indoor venue. More than 100 people signed the letter.

Henderson Mayor Debra March has said the city would pay up to $40 million in public money for the arena, but the city has since backed off that figure, calling it premature. Officials have not announced an anticipated price for the arena.

Ward 4 Councilman Dan Stewart, the lone council member to vote against the bonds, has said he wanted to wait to see the fiscal effects of the coronavirus crisis. He has family opposed to the proposal, he said.

The city has said that issuing the bond will take advantage of low interest rates, stimulate the economy and create jobs. Taxes would not increase by taking on the debt, the city said.

Officials say the arena would provide year-round entertainment for Henderson residents, with minor league hockey being just one piece of that.

Before an arena can be built, the project must get its own approval by the council. An agreement with the Knights is slated for consideration May 19, the city has said.

The Henderson Pavilion, built in 2002, is in need of upgrades because it has a failing sound system and seats, the city said. A canopy that was removed last year because of damage cannot be replaced, the city said.

