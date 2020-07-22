Henderson OKs earlier council meeting time

The Henderson City Council unanimously approved holding its regular meetings during the business day. The city has said the change will save money on staff overtime.

Henderson City Hall on Water Street in downtown Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson City Council will hold its meetings at 4 p.m.

For now, anyway.

The council unanimously approved the change Tuesday. A change the council approved earlier this month removed 6 p.m. as the regular start time.

Council members agreed to review the meeting time in six months to determine if holding earlier meetings negatively affects public participation.

The city has said holding council meetings during business hours will alleviate staff overtime costs.

