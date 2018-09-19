Henderson OKs installation of new sign over Water Street

Henderson will get a new sign to welcome visitors to its downtown district.

A rendering shows the Water Street sign approved by the Henderson City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (City of Henderson)

Henderson will get a new sign to welcome visitors to its downtown district.

The sign, approved unanimously by the Henderson City Council Tuesday night, is part of a plan to revitalize and rebrand the area as the Water Street District, complete with new mixed-use development and businesses.

“We’re breathing new life back into the historical core of the city of Henderson,” said Barbra Coffee, the city’s director of economic development and tourism. “This is where it all started.”

High Impact Signs & Design will install the LED sign above an existing canopy that connects City Hall to the courthouse across Water Street.

The project will cost about $127,000, and construction is expected to start within 60 days.

“This is just one sign of several that we are planning to create that identity for downtown,” said Anthony Molloy, Henderson’s interim redevelopment manager.

The city also plans to construct an arch at Water Street and Victory Road to welcome visitors from the northern end of the business district.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.