Henderson OKs zoning change for assisted living center project

The project, to be located at Mission Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway, has received pushback from neighbors who complain it is too large for the area.

The vacant lot at Mission Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway could be home to a 70-unit assisted living center. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson City Council unanimously approved a zoning ordinance that will allow an assisted living facility project to move forward.

The project — a 70-unit assisted living center at Horizon Ridge Parkway and Mission Drive — drew criticism from neighbors for its size.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Michelle Romero said she is working with the developer and neighbors to find room for compromise. After a planning commission meeting, the developer made some concessions on the project, such as removing one of the three floors nearest a group of existing homes.

Romero said Monday that a meeting between the neighbors and the developer is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.