Henderson opens expansion of Harry Reid UPRR Trail

Henderson held a ribbon-cutting and bike parade to formally open The Harry Reid UPRR Trail expansion at Acacia Park on Saturday.

Lisa Magaro and her dog Venus ride their bike during the opening of The Harry Reid Union Pacific Railroad Trail expansion at Acacia Park in Henderson Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Pacey Crose, 7, and her mom, Kalie Daly Crose, decorate her bike during the opening of The Harry Reid Union Pacific Railroad Trail expansion at Acacia Park in Henderson Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Lisa Magaro and her dog Venus ride their bike during the opening of The Harry Reid Union Pacific Railroad Trail expansion at Acacia Park in Henderson Saturday, March 19, 2022.

A cyclist rides their bike during the opening of The Harry Reid Union Pacific Railroad Trail expansion at Acacia Park in Henderson Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Cyclists ride their bikes during the opening of The Harry Reid Union Pacific Railroad Trail expansion at Acacia Park in Henderson Saturday, March 19, 2022.

A cyclist rides their bike during the opening of The Harry Reid Union Pacific Railroad Trail expansion at Acacia Park in Henderson Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Henderson Mayor Debra March, Josh Reid, son of late U.S. Senator Harry Reid, and other dignitaries gave remarks during the event.

Following the ceremony, bike decorating stations were available for those participating in the parade.

The 4.5-mile expanded trail provides the community convenient access to Henderson’s more than 220-mile trail system that connects residents to public amenities such as parks and recreation facilities in addition to Lake Mead National Park and other Clark County trails.

Expansion of The Harry Reid UPRR Trail began in April 2020 and is the final component of the 12-mile-long trail.

Construction included the installation of underground pedestrian tunnels, pedestrian bridges, utility and water line relocations, wayfinding signs and more.

The trail expansion stretches from Acacia Park to St. Rose Parkway with additional pedestrian access at Wigwam Parkway, Stephanie Street, Arroyo Grande Boulevard, Valle Verde Drive and Green Valley Parkway.

For more information about The Harry Reid UPRR Trail, visit cityofhenderson.com.