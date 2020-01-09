Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement

Henderson Mayor Debra March wrote a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Dec. 16 consenting to refugee resettlement in the city.

Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March.

The brief Dec. 16 letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo comes on the heels of a September executive order from President Donald Trump establishing that refugees are not allowed to resettle in a state or municipality without written consent. Council members unanimously ratified the letter Tuesday night.

“It’s important to remember that this is not a new program,” March read from a statement during the meeting. “It’s a historic program that has helped refugees for many decades.”

Some who attended the City Council meeting supported putting the issue on the ballot so all Henderson residents could weigh in on the issue.

In a letter to March on Nov. 14, Catholic Charities President and CEO Deacon Thomas Roberts urged the mayor to continue accepting refugees. Catholic Charities operates a refugee resettlement program.

Since 2014, about 2,800 refugees have resettled in Clark County, Roberts wrote.

Henderson joins the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Reno in welcoming refugees. Gov. Steve Sisolak sent a letter to Pompeo on Dec. 18 consenting to resettlement.

“We need not forget that refugees fled or their lives after enduring persecution, war and dire humanitarian conditions,” Sisolak wrote.

