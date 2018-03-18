Henderson parade celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — PHOTOS

More than 100 entries took part in the 52nd annual Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in Henderson’s Water Street District.

Henderson residents Emi Eighmy, 10, and her friend Allannah Turner, 8, don green hair while watching the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

St. Patrick waves to spectators on a float sponsored by the St. Baldrick's Foundation at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A wagon carrying two festive dachshunds rolls down Water Street during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A Maltese glances out at spectators during the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Members of the Police and Fire Emerald Society of Nevada play pipes and drums while marching in the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

London Geter of Las Vegas, 6, sports festive attire at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Chrome Macias Stroh, 1, enjoys her first St. Patrick's Day parade with her father, Jim Stroh, at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A festive stormtrooper marches in the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A festive dachshund glances at spectators at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Festive greyhounds in the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A viking ship by the Sons of Norway rolls down Water Street during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Henderson resident Wyatt Justice, 4, sports festive sunglasses at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Henderson residents Norma and John Kramski watch the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. The two had their first date 21 years ago on St. Patrick's Day. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A Packard Caribbean rolls past the Rainbow Club and Casino in the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Jack Greges, 3, waves his streamers at the crowd while Ryann Wade rides in the front passenger seat of a classic convertible in the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Henderson resident Stevie Wildemann dances with his leprechaun costume with dancers in the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Danny Tarkanian, a Republican candidate for Congressional District 3, makes an appearance in the St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Centennial Hills resident Kaylee Mae Bailey, 18 months, enjoys her second St. Patrick's Day parade on Water Street in Henderson on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

More than 100 entries took part in the parade, one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the region, according to a release from the city of Henderson. A festival following the parade included a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is dedicated to funding childhood cancer research.

The Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin celebration, hosted by the city of Henderson, began Friday evening and continues with festivities, including a carnival and live entertainment, from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St.

Admission is free. Some activities may require purchased tickets, which are available at the event.

Festival rides this year include a ride-through-style 3D haunted house and the iconic Zipper, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.