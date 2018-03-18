Henderson parade celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — PHOTOS

The wearing of the green was front and center Saturday during the 52nd annual Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in Henderson’s Water Street District.
More than 100 entries took part in the parade, one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the region, according to a release from the city of Henderson. A festival following the parade included a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is dedicated to funding childhood cancer research.
The Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin celebration, hosted by the city of Henderson, began Friday evening and continues with festivities, including a carnival and live entertainment, from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St.
Admission is free. Some activities may require purchased tickets, which are available at the event.
Festival rides this year include a ride-through-style 3D haunted house and the iconic Zipper, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.