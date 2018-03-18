Henderson

Henderson parade celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2018 - 6:35 pm
 

The wearing of the green was front and center Saturday during the 52nd annual Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in Henderson’s Water Street District.

More than 100 entries took part in the parade, one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the region, according to a release from the city of Henderson. A festival following the parade included a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is dedicated to funding childhood cancer research.

The Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin celebration, hosted by the city of Henderson, began Friday evening and continues with festivities, including a carnival and live entertainment, from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St.

Admission is free. Some activities may require purchased tickets, which are available at the event.

Festival rides this year include a ride-through-style 3D haunted house and the iconic Zipper, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Henderson Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like